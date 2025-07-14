Kent vegetable grower wins top conservation prize for green farming

A trailblazing Kent vegetable producer has been honoured with a leading conservation award in recognition of its commitment to environmental sustainability and biodiversity.

Thanet Earth, one of the UK’s largest growers of salad vegetables, was presented with the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) Emsden Trophy.

The East Kent farm's combination of cutting-edge food production and ecological stewardship impressed the judging panel.

Home to Britain’s most advanced glasshouse complex, Thanet Earth produces around 400 million tomatoes, 33 million cucumbers and 20 million peppers annually.

Yet despite operating on a commercial scale, the business has placed sustainability at the heart of its operations.

The award, which celebrates exceptional conservation efforts in the region, was given following a nomination from the Kent Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group (FWAG).

Sally Channon, senior technologist at Thanet Earth, said the team was “truly honoured” to be nominated, describing the recognition as a meaningful reflection of their efforts toward sustainability.

“This recognition means a great deal to Thanet Earth, as it reflects the hard work and commitment we have invested in sustainable practices across our site,” she said.

Around 10% of the site is devoted to supporting wildlife, with the business making conscious efforts to improve local biodiversity.

These have included the restoration of native calcareous grasslands — now home to key indicator plant species — and the creation of habitats for a broad array of insects and butterflies.

“We have planted native hedgerows to create sheltered corridors that support the movement and habitat needs of birds and other wildlife,” Ms Channon added.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see these efforts acknowledged, and it inspires us to continue championing responsible environmental stewardship.”

Tim Bamford, CLA South East Regional Director, commended the team at Thanet Earth for their achievement.

He added that producers across Kent play a dual role as both food providers and stewards of the landscape, saying: “We’re proud to celebrate their work in this small way.”

Debbie Reynolds, adviser at Kent FWAG, praised Thanet Earth for showing leadership in how food production and environmental care can go hand-in-hand.

“Thanet Earth is setting an example of how other counties could be moving towards local food security, keeping nature and the values of environmental and human health at its core,” she said.

She described the business as one that embraces modern technology while continually striving to improve its sustainability.

“Thanet Earth is committed to the ‘we’ and how together, food can be local, energy can be distributed, water can be used resourcefully, communities and schools can be supported and nature can thrive.”