Kevin Roberts reappointed chair of Hybu Cig Cymru

Kevin Roberts said the group's work is 'vital' in a period of 'great uncertainty' for Welsh farmers and processors

The Welsh government has confirmed the reappointment of Kevin Roberts as chair of Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales).

Mr Roberts will now continue to be chair of the meat industry body for a further twelve months, having first been elected head in spring 2017.

HCC is responsible for the development, promotion and marketing of Welsh lamb, beef and pork.

It undertakes research and development, shares information and supports training relevant to each part of the supply chain.







Announcing Mr Roberts reappointment, the Welsh government's rural affairs minister said he has been a 'highly effective' chair.

“I am pleased to confirm Kevin Roberts has accepted my offer to continue as chair of Hybu Cig Cymru for a further twelve months.

“Kevin has proven to be a highly effective chair during what has been a time of unprecedented uncertainty and change.

“This news will provide much-welcome continuity for levy payers, farmers and Wales’ agriculture industry.”

Mr Roberts said HCC's work is 'vital' in a period of 'great uncertainty' for Welsh farmers and processors.

“The key priorities over the next year include our new initiative to promote Welsh red meat’s positive message in terms of environmental sustainability, building the export trade in partnership with Welsh government, and delivering the Red Meat Development Programme.

Ms Griffiths also announced the launch of a recruitment process for four new HCC board members.

She said: “The Hybu Cig Cymru Board carries out a crucial role in supporting the chair and setting the future direction of the Welsh red meat industry

“I would encourage anyone who feels they have the necessary skills and experience to consider submitting an application.”

The advertisement will appear on the Public Appointments page of the Welsh government’s website until 5 January 2020.