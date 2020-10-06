Key US buyers to sample first shipment of UK beef

The event will target New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and aims to introduce American consumers to UK beef for the first time in more than 20 years

The first shipment of UK beef to the US in more than 20 years will be sampled by key buyers as part of an event aiming to boost British beef in America.

High-profile US chefs, butchers and members of the press will be targeted at the event, which will take place on Tuesday 13 October.

The following day will see importers, distributors and wholesalers sampling the cuts, in a bid to highlight the quality of British beef.

This first shipment to the United States comes after market access for UK beef was granted in March earlier this year.







Extensive efforts were made by both government and the farming industry to demonstrate food safety controls during British beef production.

The beef was flown to the US last week from a processing plant in Northern Ireland, marking a historic moment for UK beef exports in a deal worth £66m over five years.

The AHDB ‘British Roast Beef’ launch, which targets New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, aims to introduce American consumers to UK beef for the first time in more than 20 years.

AHDB senior export manager, Susana Morris said: "We hope to put these two prime cuts on the radar of around 30 key influencers and buyers in three important US states.

“Due to travel restrictions as a result of Covid-19, we have changed our plans to a virtual launch event, ensuring we continue our important role of promoting our red meat in key target markets.”

The launch event will feature a presentation by Ms Morris, who will discuss the high welfare, sustainability and food standards operating in the UK.

There will be a butchery presentation by AHDB’s Martin Eccles, before a run through of recipes for the two cuts of beef by AHDB’s Food Communications Manager Denise Spencer-Walker.

There will also be an opportunity for importers and buyers to speak directly with the three UK beef processors who were given the go-ahead to export last month.

Ms Morris added: “This new market access is the result of years of working collaboratively with UK and devolved governments as well as industry bodies to get this deal over the line.

“This event will hopefully be a launchpad for our beef exports and we look forward to seeing more shipments heading to the US in the near future.”