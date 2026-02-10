KFC boosts British chicken spend to almost £100m a year

KFC is increasing its investment in British poultry, committing to spend almost £100m a year on UK chicken as it expands domestic sourcing across its menu.

The move comes as food businesses face growing pressure to strengthen UK supply chains while improving welfare standards in livestock production.

By the end of 2026, 35% of the chicken sold by KFC UK & Ireland will be sourced from British farms, bringing total domestic supply to 82,700 metric tonnes a year.

The increase follows a decision to source chicken wings from British farmers for the first time, adding one of the brand’s most popular products to its UK supply base.

To support the change, KFC is raising its annual spend on British chicken by around £10m, taking total yearly investment to almost £100m, through an expansion of its long-standing partnership with 2 Sisters Food Group, one of the UK’s largest poultry processors.

Wings are a key part of KFC’s offering, with more than 164 million sold in the UK last year, equivalent to over five every second. Demand is expected to grow further as consumption of fried chicken continues to rise.

Only boneless chicken will continue to be sourced from overseas, as UK producers are currently unable to supply enough chicken breast to meet consumer demand.

Alongside boosting British sourcing, KFC said it is also raising welfare standards across its UK supply base.

All British chicken served by KFC is now reared at a maximum stocking density of 30kg per square metre, giving birds 20% more space than the industry standard, with additional daylight and enrichment provided on farms.

The company said all of its British-sourced chicken comes from farms meeting independently verified standards, delivered through partnerships with suppliers including 2 Sisters Food Group and Pilgrim’s Europe.

Marc Hayes, Yum! chief supply chain officer for Europe, said: “At KFC we want to back British farmers and are always looking for opportunities to increase our British sourcing in a balanced sustainable way.”

He added that the decision reflects collaboration with suppliers during a challenging period for the sector, citing “avian flu outbreaks pressuring supply, at a time of higher demand”.

Hayes said KFC was proud to have worked with partners so that “all our British chicken [is] now be reared with 20 per cent more space than the industry average”.

Ranjit Singh, president of 2 Sisters Food Group, said the increased sourcing represented “a positive and important investment in the future of UK agriculture”.

He said the move would ensure British farmers are supported to produce poultry that meets consumer expectations and high welfare standards, underlining the long-term nature of the partnership.

The investment highlights the growing influence of major food brands in shaping both supply resilience and welfare standards within the British poultry industry.