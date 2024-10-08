King Charles appointed patron of NFYFC

King Charles has been confirmed as the new patron of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC), succeeding his mother, the late Queen.

The patronage marks a significant milestone in the federation's history and continues its long-standing relationship with the Royal Family.

The NFYFC said it highlighted the importance of YFCs to rural young people, as well as their role in supporting local communities.

The King also served as NFYFC’s president from 2002-2006, where he organised visits to Highgrove House for YFC members and presented awards at the Royal Show.

NFYFC chair of council, Drew Bailey, said the federation was 'honoured' with today's news.

"His Majesty’s commitment to YFCs reflects our proud history of nine decades of developing rural young people’s skills," he said.

“As a former president of the National Federation, we are privileged to now have His Majesty serve as our patron."

He added: "His Majesty's commitment to the countryside and the welfare of rural communities perfectly aligns with the mission of NFYFC and its clubs and counties.

"Much of our work focuses on developing rural young people’s skills and raising awareness about opportunities in the sector.”

The NFYFC has also paid tribute to the support given by his predecessor and mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who served as patron for 65 years.

The Queen met with YFC members over this long period of time, including presenting awards at the Royal Show, the federation said.

She also showed a 'keen interest' in agriculture, as several of the Royal Estates and Residences hold working farms.

The NFYFC added that she was a 'true countrywoman' who understood the challenges young farmers face to feed the nation.