King Charles' Sandringham Estate seeks new agricultural worker

King Charles' Sandringham Estate has placed a job listing for an experienced agricultural worker to work on a 2,400 hectare organic farm.

A "skilled, experienced" agricultural operative is needed to work as part of a team responsible for "maintaining the quality of production of crops and livestock".

The successful applicant will use practices "in keeping with the estate’s organic and sustainability vision and values".

The 39-hour a week job includes 23 days-a-year holiday, plus bank holidays, with the estate offering a “generous pension”.

Key tasks and main responsibilities include undertaking a wide range of farming duties while working effectively in a small team.

The job application [PDF] says: "We are establishing a holistic approach to farm in harmony with nature.

"Sandringham Farm is working as an organic farm on 2,400ha of arable lands with a wide variety of crops and livestock (sheep and cattle).

"The farm team use modern technical equipment and methods and value good teamwork skills and dedication."

The closing date to apply is 1 July, with those interested told to email debbie.woods@sandringhamestate.co.uk.