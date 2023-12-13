King's charity offering £5,000 support for rural start-ups

Businesses can now apply for £5,000 of financial support through the Royal Countryside Fund's rural start-up initiative.

The charity, founded by King Charles in 2010, is inviting small businesses across Britain's rural areas to apply for funding, which is now in its fourth year.

A total of £5,000 is on offer and will be awarded to one winning business, or shared between a number of rural start ups.

One of the biggest barriers to setting up a new rural-based business is the initial financial demand, coupled with the challenges of working remotely.

The Rural Countryside Fund says the fund is an opportunity for rural businesses to receive financial support as they embark on a new business venture.

Keith Halstead, executive director of the charity, urged countryside-based start-ups to apply for this year's round.

He said: "The Rural Start-Up Fund stands as a testament to our joint commitment to nurture innovation and livelihoods in the heart of the countryside.”

Applicants must be able to demonstrate how their business will, in some manner, support rural areas, promote conservation, or support rural sustainability.

In addition, as part of the Rural Start-Up Fund, they will receive mentoring support from an expert to further guide and support them.

Applications close on 12 February 2024.