King's Foundation launches free course to train tomorrow's farmers

A groundbreaking new course from the King’s Foundation is set to train the farmers and countryside stewards of tomorrow, with applications now open.

The charity, founded by King Charles, has unveils its Introduction to Farming and Rural Skills course, designed to give participants hands-on agricultural experience.

The initiative will offer both a gateway into the sector for newcomers and an opportunity for those already involved in rural work to expand their expertise.

The free, seven-week course will run from 13 October to 28 November 2025 at the MacRobert Farming and Rural Skills Centre on the Dumfries House estate in Ayrshire.

The centre, formally opened by King Charles in 2023, is located on the working Dumfries House estate farm, home to a variety of livestock and rare breeds. It plays a central role in the foundation’s education and outreach work.

Jacqueline Farrell, education director at the King’s Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be launching our Introduction to Farming and Rural Skills programme, designed to open doors for people who may never have considered a future in agriculture.

"The course is based on the same successful model we’ve developed through our long-running Introduction to Hospitality course, blending practical experience, industry engagement, and personal development to help participants move confidently into employment or further training."

The course will begin with a four-week training phase delivered on site by experienced practitioners. Participants will learn practical skills including cattle and sheep care, feeding, housing and handling, as well as traditional rural crafts such as fencing and dry-stone walling.

This will be followed by a two-week farming placement, giving participants the opportunity to gain real-world, hands-on experience in a working agricultural setting.

The final week of the programme will focus on employability, supporting participants to explore career options and identify potential routes into further training or paid work.

Applications are now open and will close on 22 September 2025. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed during the week commencing 29 September, with a taster and information day scheduled for 7 October.