Kubota celebrates 10 years of M7 series with new M7004 tractor

Japanese multinational manufacturer Kubota has announced the launch of the M7004 tractor series as part of its flagship M7 tractor line-up.

The M7004 is the firm's latest announcement in the M7 series, featuring updates designed to enhance operator experience, functionality, and performance.

The launch in 2014 of the first M7 series tractor was a major leap for Kubota into a new segment, establishing itself as a mainstay in the agricultural sector.

Powered by a 6.1-litre, four-cylinder Kubota engine producing 130-175hp, the M7004 series includes three models.

Like its predecessors, the M7004 offers a choice of two transmissions; powershift or KVT (Kubota Variable Transmission), with the latter gaining updated pre-set droop settings for customisable transmission sensitivity and fuel efficiency.

Key updates are geared around operator convenience, with a newly repositioned cooling pack at the front of the engine creating better access to key components, while simplifying maintenance.

Operator convenience is improved with repositioned fuel and DEF tanks, along with cab steps that create easier access and egress from the tractor.

A new automatic assisted parking brake is integrated within the tractor shuttle in order to stop and park safely.

In addition, the K-Monitor benefits from a new quad-core processor that delivers expanded functionality and faster processing speeds.

The launch of the new M7004 series also coincides with Kubota celebrating its 50th anniversary in Europe.

To mark the occasion, 50 anniversary edition M7004 tractors will be produced, each featuring a striking orange and black wrap.