Kubota launches new M6002 tractor series

The new M6002 Series is a completely new concept manufactured by Japanese machinery firm Kubota

Agri machinery giant Kubota has announced its new M6002 series of tractors, promising 'power and efficiency' for dairy and mixed farms.

The first unit has been presented at FIMA 2020, the International Fair of Agricultural Machinery taking place in Zaragoza, Spain from 25-29 February.

The series comes with three models: M6122, M6132 and M6142.

The technology in the tractors addresses both the increasing focus on sustainability and the needs of modern farmers, the Japanese firm said.







The M6002 series is equipped with a 4 cylinder 6108 Stage V engine which features the latest stage V Kubota technology.

It offers three horse power levels with 121HP, 131HP and 141HP with an additional 20 HP power boost for transport operations.

This engine has an extended cleaning interval of the DPF from 3000 to 6000 hours to improve maintenance performance. Additionally, it comes with a big 230 litre fuel tank.

The transmission is completely new. It features an 8 speed powershift transmission with shifting progressive adjustment designed for high speed and heavy towing capacity.

These powershift models include the new Xpress restart function that controls the master clutch directly via brake pedal activation. The driver can stop the tractor without using the clutch pedal.

The new large cab of this tractor features a multifunction lever arm rest with shuttle, engine memory, linkage control and auto shifting control.

Its ergonomic side console for all main lever operation is located on the right side of the driver's seat and on the same radius point of the arm rest.

The first unit has been presented at FIMA 2020, the International Fair of Agricultural Machinery taking place in Spain

The wide sunroof offers optimal visibility, especially useful for front loader applications. It features 10 standard full LED working lights and 6 optional LED additional working lights for a 360 degree angle coverage.

Elsewhere, the new heavy duty rear and front axle allows for high speed travel with increased payload capacity and heavy front loader application.

The Kubota Bi-speed system included as standard provides an improved 4.5 meters turning radius, making the M6002 a tractor for tight working applications.

The M6002 series offers additional performance due to its hydraulic power steering system with CCLS pump of 115l/min, which improves tractor reactivity.

It also has a 7000 Kg lifting capacity and 115l/min flow rate to manage all implements.

Germán Martínez, of Kubota Holding Europe, said: “The new M6002 Series is a completely new concept built 100% by Kubota.

"The M6002 addresses the majority of needs from dairy and mixed farms looking for power, efficiency, low cost of operation, manoeuvrability, ease of use and comfort combined with Kubota’s well-known reputation for durability and reliability.”

“With this new tractor, farmers will benefit from great features such as the Xpress restart function, efficient new 8-speed powershift transmission and the 4.5 meters turning radius with the patented Kubota Bi-speed system."

Market availability of the new series will be during the second half of the year 2020.