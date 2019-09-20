Kubota launches third generation tractor series M7003

Kubota says its latest series is designed to serve the demands of modern farmers

Kubota has launched the M7003 third generation tractor series following the success of its predecessor.

The new series will be available for purchase in the first quarter of 2020, much earlier than anticipated.

New technology has been developed to address the increasing focus on sustainability as well as the need for machines which serve the demands of the modern farmer.

The M7003 series will feature the latest stage V Kubota engine which will increase both efficiency and reliability, 3 HP levels with 130Hp, 150Hp and 170Hp max at 1900 RPM, and an additional 5-20 HP power boost.







The new engine package includes a depollution device, DPF and SCR technology to reduce NOx emissions.

The engine also has an extended cleaning interval of the DPF from 3000 hours to 6000 hours to improve maintenance performance.

The new models will be available with two type of transmissions, KVT and Powershift.

The Powershift model comes with a new feature called Xpress restart, which controls the master clutch directly through the brakes pedal activation.

The driver can stop the tractor without using the clutch pedal, ensuring comfort and productivity.

Additionally, the series will house a hydraulic power steering system with Multi Speed Steering Control.

This can be set according to tractor application and speed requirement, increasing the general manoeuvrability of the machine and easier control.

Mel McGlinchey, VP Marketing, Tractor Business Unit at Kubota, said: “The M7003 series builds on the success of its predecessor, the M7002, and reaches a new, high-level of performance at all times.

“This new series uses recent advancements in technology to further increase the sustainability and performance of the engine, and improve manoeuvrability and efficiency.”

Other key features include TIM technology, which allows the implement to control the tractor functionalities automatically on demand.

The “Swap valve” function allows full synchronisation between fingertip/joystick and colour valves described on the rear valves.