Kubota releases new battery-powered compact tractor

Kubota has released its new electrically powered compact tractor, which the firm says is designed to meet current environmental standards.

The LXe-261 tractor will be showcased at several key events in the UK and Europe over the coming months, before being made available for rental from 2023.

With an increasing number of markets tightening regulations and implementing bans on diesel vehicles, many local authorities and other public bodies are actively seeking alternatives - such as electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs).

In light of this, and in line with Kubota’s Environmental Vision published in 2021 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the machinery firm has been trialling electric tractors.

One of the major challenges when developing electric tractors is range and operational time, so the new LXe-261 is equipped with a large capacity battery that can provide rapid one-hour charging and three to four hours of continuous run-time.

This means operators will be able to quickly charge the batteries during lunch and continue working in the afternoon for optimal efficiency.

The LXe-261 also includes key features suitable for mowing, hauling, and other green space management tasks, including an independent PTO, HST transmission and multiple hydraulic outlets.

The specification of the LXe-261 is contained in a compact size, making this model well-suited to a wide range of applications

Kubota’s new LXe-261 will soon be displayed at several shows including Europe's largest turf management show SALTEX, at the NEC, Birmingham in November, as well as Salonvert in France and EIMA in Italy.

The electric compact tractor will then be available for rental in the UK from April 2023.