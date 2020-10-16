Kubota's M7003 series introduced to UK market

The third generation of Kubota's latest 130-175hp M7 tractor models have now been introduced to the UK market.

The M7003 series offers three models – M7133, M7153 and M7173, ranging from 130hp, 150hp and 170hp respectively.

They include a 20hp boost on the two lower powered models, and a 5hp boost for the flagship M7173.

The models meet EU Stage V emission regulations, and combine refinements with improved functionality and greater operator convenience.







New features across the range include Xpress restart, Multispeed steering, advanced LED lighting package, and Tractor Implement Management (TIM).

Revised engine characteristics deliver a power band from 1800-2100rpm, while torque level extends from 1200-1600rpm. Full power is delivered at 1900rpm, while maximum torque arrives at 1500rpm.

Transmission options continue to include the stepless KVT and a powershift gearbox that uses six powershift speeds in five synchronised ranges.

The powershift transmission now benefits from additional functionality, with the development of Xpress restart.

Activated by a switch, Xpress restart provides a brake-to-stop function, which avoids the need to depress the clutch pedal to stop the tractor.

This feature suits repetitive start-stop tasks such as round baling, and loader work.

All models are now equipped with Multispeed steering control. This new development allows the operator to select the steering ratio to suit working speed and application.

At its quickest setting, Multispeed allows full-lock to be reached with just 1.5 turns when travelling forward, and 2.4 turns when travelling backwards.

For safety, the system automatically disengages at a forward speed of 18kph (12kph in reverse), and re-engages as speed drops below this threshold the travel speed slows.

The system is completely disabled when forward speed reaches 25kph (20kph in reverse) and can only be re-engaged when the tractor slows and the Multispeed selector switch is repositioned.

M7003 tractors also get a swap-valve function, allowing re-assignment of spool valves to suit operator preferences for fingertip or joystick control.

Up to six spools can be fitted, and the maximum hydraulic system flow rate is 110 litres/min with a load-sensing, variable displacement pump for M7153 and M7173 models. The M7133 uses an 80 litres/min fixed displacment pump.

Rear lift capacity is 9.4 tonnes, and PTO choices include 540/540E and 1000/1000E. Up front, the tractor’s linkage offers a 3.5 tonne lift capacity, with the option of a 1000rpm front PTO.

The M7003 series is priced from £92,000 for the powershift equipped M7133.