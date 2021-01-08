Kubota unveils latest version of B1 compact tractor

Kubota has unveiled the latest version of the B1 compact tractor, featuring an all-new folding mid Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS) option.

The ROPS is positioned in front of the operator platform, providing protection for fieldwork, but folding flush with the bonnet when working in a height-restricted situation.

This reduces the overall height of the tractor to a maximum of 1.41m, making it ideal for accessing polytunnels, greenhouses or low buildings.

It also avoids any interference with rear mounted implements, and folding involves removing two pins at the base of the ROPS frame.

Phil Catley, Kubota Groundcare Product Manager said: “The mid-ROPS options will make the B1 series a real favourite for specialist farming or anyone who needs versatile power in a compact package.”

A number of other improvements have been made to the B1 series tractor, which is available with a choice of 18 and 24hp proven Kubota E-TVCS engines.

The mechanical transmission offers three forward speeds in each of three ranges while power steering improves manoeuvrability in tight yards and sheds.

Bevel gear four-wheel drive keeps productivity up in tough conditions, its design also enhancing ground clearance.

The B1 series has a category 1 rear linkage and optional mid-pto for a mower deck on the 18hp B1181 model.

The LA213 front loader can also be specified for the B1181 to tackle materials handling jobs around the farm or nursery.