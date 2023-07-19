Labour costs in farming increased in 2022, ONS data shows

Labour costs within farming grew last year as weekly earnings averaged £437, according to the latest ONS data.

The peak earning was reached in December 2022, which saw average weekly earnings of £462, the Office of National Statistics says.

This is an increase of £43 - or 10 percent - from January 2022, where earnings sat at £419 per week.

Provisional data for the first four months of 2023 saw weekly wages grow further from 2022 during the same time period, up to a high of £476 in March 2023.

Comparing these figures to construction industry, the sector with a similar pool of labour to agriculture, weekly earnings averaged £709 throughout the 12 months of 2022.

Peak earnings were reached in March, at £746 per week. There was an increase of £35 (5%) from January to December, and a year-on-year increase of £39 (6%) from December 2021 – 22.

Provisional data for 2023 shows higher weekly earnings than the same period in previous years, to a high of £768 in March 2023.

The agricultural sector also saw an increase in the annual average labour compensation per hour.

This averaged £13.22 for 2022, which is up £2.19 (20%) from 2021, which stood at just over £11 per hour.

Average compensation per hour hit £21.09 for construction in 2022, an increase of 9% (£1.77) from 2021, lower than growth per hour in agriculture.

Responding to the figures, the AHDB noted that shortages of staff continued to persist within the sector, which could have driven up the weekly earnings throughout the year, and yearly changes from 2021.

Isabelle Shohet, AHDB analyst said: "Increases in labour costs have been notable across all sectors, however, which could stymie the ability of agriculture to recruit and retain key workers in future.

"Rising staffing costs have been an ongoing concern for all agricultural businesses alongside the whole suite of other rising input costs such as feed, fertiliser, and fuel."