Labour crisis: Scottish farmers urged to complete survey

NFU Scotland is calling on farmers to fill out a survey on the labour crisis ahead of its response to a government call for evidence that closes at the end of this week.

The union's online survey, which closes for responses on Thursday (7 October), wants to find out the scale of the labour problem and where it is.

It also wants to hear about farmers' experiences of recruiting workers, with answers provided to be sent to the UK government's call for evidence.

NFU Scotland, alongside other Scottish food and drink groups, has been calling for a 12-month Covid recovery visa for the supply chain to deal with the pressures.

It also wants an urgent review by the Migration Advisory Committee of the Shortage Occupation Lists so that it accommodates the acute permanent labour needs of agricultural sectors.

The new survey was launched by the union's president Martin Kennedy when he participated in a labour crisis webinar on Thursday 30 September.

At the event, more than 70 farmers heard from NFU England and Wales, the Road Haulage Association, Scotland Food & Drink and the Scottish Tourism Alliance on the growing labour crisis.

NFU Scotland policy manager David Michie said the shortfall in both permanent and seasonal workers across Scottish agriculture was at 'crisis level'.

A recent survey of soft fruit and vegetable growers estimated that there is a 20 percent shortfall in seasonal workers.

“A recent survey has already identified that, for our horticultural members, seasonal staffing levels are 20 percent below where they need to be," he said.

"We are also hearing, on a daily basis, problems being encountered on pig, poultry and dairy farms in securing permanent staff.

“By creating this week-long short-life survey, we aim to provide a robust response to a UK government call for evidence that closes at the end of next week.

“Responses to this survey will not only provide us with hard evidence to lobby government, but they will also help when we lobby Scottish government and talk to industry, and labour, education, and skills providers.”

The short-life survey, which will take less than five minutes to complete, can be completed online.