Labour MP Steve Reed appointed new Shadow Defra Secretary

Steve Reed, MP for Croydon North, has been appointed Labour's new Shadow Defra Secretary following the resignation of Jim McMahon.

The MP for Oldham West and Royton said today (4 September) that he had taken the opportunity to step down from the shadow cabinet.

It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer begins to reshuffle his shadow cabinet as MPs return to Westminster following the summer break.

Announcing the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Reed said he was 'delighted' to be appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Defra.

He said: "I will work tirelessly to preserve our precious nature, win a fairer deal for farmers, tackle food price inflation and end the scandal of sewage being dumped in our rivers, lakes and seas.

"Thank you to [Jim McMahon] for his excellent work as my predecessor, including exposing how the Tories have undermined British farming and damaged our waterways with their shameful sewage scandal."

Mr Reed's previous roles include the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Shadow Lord Chancellor.

Mark Tufnell, president of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), welcomed the new appointment amid a 'crucial time' for the countryside.

“Rural communities are an iconic part of our national life, and a foundation stone for both our economic and social prosperity," he said.

"We will do all we can to help Mr Reed understand the vast potential of the countryside, so that we can go even further in feeding the nation, growing the economy, fighting climate change and restoring our cherished nature.”