Labour MPs warn rural Britain faces growing 'rural penalty'

Labour MPs and countryside campaigners are urging the government to introduce a national rural plan as soaring oil prices and rising living costs place increasing pressure on countryside communities.

A new report from the Labour Rural Research Group (LRRG), sponsored by the Countryside Alliance, warns that ministers urgently need to develop a coordinated strategy to tackle what it describes as a structural “rural penalty” affecting millions of people living outside towns and cities.

The call comes as oil prices surge following escalating tensions in the Middle East, a development expected to hit rural households particularly hard.

Around 1.5 million UK homes, mostly in rural areas, rely on heating oil because they are not connected to the mains gas grid.

Unlike households on mains energy supplies, these homes are not protected by Ofgem’s energy price cap. In recent days, some rural residents have reported heating oil price increases of up to 117%, raising fears about affordability.

The Countryside Alliance warned last week that rising oil prices would disproportionately affect countryside residents, who are often more reliant on cars for transport and face higher costs due to longer supply chains pushing up food prices.

According to the report, these pressures form part of the wider “rural penalty” experienced by many people living in the countryside.

It argues that national funding models and public services often remain designed around urban populations, assuming higher population density and easier access to services.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said the findings highlight long-standing structural problems facing rural Britain.

“Rural poverty is not a marginal concern, it is a structural failure hiding in plain sight,” he said.

He added that the evidence in the report clearly demonstrates the scale of the issue.

“The evidence gathered in this report is unambiguous.”

Bonner argued that policy decisions have historically prioritised urban needs over those of rural communities.

“The Countryside Alliance has long argued that government priorities have been shaped overwhelmingly by urban assumptions,” he said.

“This is not the result of geography - it is the result of political choices.”

However, he said policy direction could still change.

“But political choices can be changed, and this report stresses the urgent need for a comprehensive rural strategy,” he said.

Bonner said such a strategy would show that rural communities are central to the country’s economic future.

“Rural people have heard warm words before - what they need is action.”

The report has also been backed by Labour MPs representing rural and semi-rural constituencies.

The Labour Rural Research Group brings together more than 40 MPs, representing over 10% of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

Jennifer Riddell-Carpenter MP, who chairs the group, said financial hardship is already widespread in many countryside communities.

“For millions of people across our countryside and coastal communities, hardship is not the exception — it is a daily reality,” she said.

She warned that without coordinated government action, rural communities would continue to face higher costs and weaker access to services.

“Without coordinated, cross-government reform, rural communities will continue to face higher costs, fewer options and weaker service access,” Ms Riddell-Carpenter said.

She also highlighted the vulnerability of households reliant on heating oil following the conflict involving Iran.

“In a matter of days since the war began with Iran, we’ve seen off grid oil prices surge by more than 100%, leaving thousands of UK rural households extremely vulnerable to off grid energy price fluctuations,” she said.

Many families are now worried about how they will afford heating.

“Many thousands of families are now fearful that it will be impossible to buy oil to heat their home, and they are now longing for a mild spring.”

She said the situation demonstrates the need for stronger protection for off-grid homes.

“This volatility exposes rural Britain to greater challenges, and pushes more families into rural poverty,” she said.

“We urgently need a rural strategy that includes an energy price cap for off grid homes.”

The report also highlights wider pressures facing rural areas, including higher transport costs, rising food prices, poor digital connectivity and limited access to services.

Farming groups have long warned that rising energy and infrastructure costs are also placing additional pressure on agricultural businesses and rural economies.

In total, the LRRG report sets out 24 recommendations aimed at tackling rural inequality.

The proposals span employment, housing, healthcare, education, digital connectivity, crime and access to services.

Campaigners say a coordinated rural policy framework is needed to address structural disadvantages in the countryside while unlocking the economic potential of rural communities across the UK.