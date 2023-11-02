Labour urged not to impose 'urban-centric policies' in rural areas

Campaigners have warned Labour against 'falling into the trap' of imposing 'urban-centric policies' in rural areas after Sadiq Khan said beavers should be released across the country.

The London Mayor's comments came after Defra Secretary Therese Coffey said her department would not be prioritising beaver releases.

The Countryside Alliance has warned Labour’s leadership that species reintroduction is a 'divisive issue' in the countryside after the Mayor claimed it would be a 'vote winner' for his party.

Beavers became extinct in the UK in the 16th century, but advocates for their reintroduction say they help with flood management and improve biodiversity.

However, farming groups argue that beavers could have potentially serious implications on farmland, such as by blocking land drains in lowland arable areas.

More work must to be done to understand the implications for farmers, the industry says, and for the government to ensure that all potential impacts are carefully considered.

Rewilding advocacy groups in the UK have called for a number of species to be introduced including lynx, bison, wild boar, wolves, and even bears.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mr Khan said: “I was disappointed when I heard Thérèse Coffey say what she said recently in relation to her lack of priorities to rewilding. I’m disappointed that they’re not bringing beavers back.

“They know the evidence about beavers, helping protect ecosystems, and one of the points I’m saying to the Labour team nationally, is not only is this the right thing to do for our environment, for our communities, it is a vote-winner – a no-brainer.”

On rewilding, he added: “What’s exciting is you can … say to people, listen, we’re the party bringing forward policies to rewild, to have more greenery, it gives you another reason to vote for us in the next general election.”

But Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, warned that a mass reintroduction of beavers across the UK could cause 'turmoil'.

“While urban politicians might take a romantic view of expanding greenery, rewilding has become a divisive issue in the countryside, largely because its advocates show little to no regard for those living and working on the land where they propose species be introduced.

"While controlled, small-scale introduction projects for some species like beavers may have some benefits, proposing an unregulated, mass sanctioning of their release across the countryside could cause turmoil”.

He added: “Rewilding might be a fun pet project for the Mayor of London, but it will have catastrophic consequences if isn’t tightly controlled and those that live on the ground aren’t fully consulted.

"There must also be an exit strategy for when something goes wrong”.

It comes as Defra declined to adopt EFRA Committee's recommendations on species reintroduction, with rural campaigners applauding the move as the policy could 'risk livelihoods'.

A Defra spokesperson said: "We have consistently supported the reintroduction of recently lost former native species when it has been appropriate to do so.

"Species such as the large blue butterfly, red kite and pool frog have already been reintroduced.

"We are focussed on habitat restoration, creation and improved connectivity; tackling pressures on species including pollution, unsustainable use of resources and climate change; and targeted action to recover specific species."