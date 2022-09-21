Lack of public appreciation causing loneliness in farming, study finds

The growing sense of disconnection between farmers and the wider public is contributing to feelings of loneliness and being undervalued, according to new research.

Farmers who took part in the University of Exeter and the Farming Community Network (FCN) study said there was a growing lack of public appreciation for producers.

Many farmers who were interviewed felt undervalued, identifying a feeling of ‘disconnect’ between themselves and wider society.

They noted a lack of understanding from the general public about what is involved in farming and its unique pressures.

A growing sense of loneliness was found in the study to be linked to mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

Twenty-two farmers and members of farming families, as well as six farm support practitioners in England, conducted the study between March and July 2021.

Some of the farmers interviewed had been subjected to abusive behaviour, including being sworn at during the course of their working day.

One farming man, aged 40-49, told researchers: “In the local village the demographic has completely changed in the past 20 years.

"And you get sly comments or something from a footpath walker or you quite often get... someone flicking you the Vs on the road, or beeping their horn because you’re in the tractor going from A to B.

"So you get the sense that the local community isn’t really your best friend. You feel a bit of an alien on your own doorstep.”

One farm support practitioner talked about how she had supported farmers in one area where an increase in the local population - following a large housing development - had led to feelings of isolation following complaints made about the noise from cows and tractors.

The study also found that farmers are keen to highlight the vital role they play in producing food, and the positive actions they are taking to care for the environment.

However, farmers who were interviewed feel these are often overlooked in media stories about agriculture and environmental issues such as climate change.

Dr Rebecca Wheeler, senior research fellow from the Centre for Rural Policy Research said: “Cultural loneliness refers to feelings that arise from a sense of difference with others in the wider community.

“It’s concerning to see that this type of loneliness repeatedly emerged in participants’ stories, with many farmers describing or alluding to a strong sense of disconnection with the wider public, and of feeling undervalued and misunderstood by government and society.”

Professor Matt Lobley, Co-Director of the University of Exeter's Centre for Rural Policy Research, said the sense of disconnection between farming and non-farming people had come up repeatedly in research over a number of years.

"We now know that the loneliness and isolation that can stem from this impacts the mental health of farming people," he said.

"Farming people are key workers and we should all have a stake in helping improve their health and wellbeing.”

The study recommends the need to strengthen connections between farming and non-farming communities in order to avoid farmers feeling isolated from society.

This could include enhancing opportunities for community engagement with agriculture and improving public dialogue in relation to food and farming.

Promoting local food networks that facilitate more direct relationships between producers and consumers is also needed, the study says.

Dr Jude McCann, CEO of The Farming Community Network, said: “Sadly, many people particularly in urban environments have very little exposure to farming.

"As a result [there is] often a limited understanding of the challenges involved and the hard work and long hours that are required to ensure food is produced for the country and to a high standard.

“We hope that the findings of this study will help to encourage people to appreciate their local farmers more and to be more aware of what is involved in farming.”