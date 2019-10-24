Lack of rural housing 'obstructing' retirement and new entrants

A lack of rural housing is a barrier to progressive farming, industry bodies have warned in a new report released today

A lack of rural housing is 'obstructing' farming retirement and the availability of new entrants, limiting the progression of UK agriculture.

A new report released today (24 October) highlights the need for changes in order to allow the younger generation to drive the industry forward.

Housing is often found to be the obstacle to farming retirement and opportunities for entry.

Farming is a multi-generational venture. According to the report's writers the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV), 84% of farmers are second generation.







However, CAAV secretary Jeremy Moody said measures to enable the retirement of the older generation and the opening of doors for the younger generation are severely restricted.

“We shall need the greatest flexibility in this to manage post-Brexit change in the sector and give opportunities to the next generation.

“Sufficient housing is needed by everyone in the sector, but it’s frequently scarce and expensive in rural areas.

“Housing is one key obstacle to farmers when scaling down or retiring - whether through lack of availability or limitations in affording it,” he said.

After considering a range of issues in understanding the practical problems around retirement and housing, the next steps look to turning this work into effective action across the UK.

“We need to identify, share and promote good practice to encourage progressively better performance,” Mr Moody added.

Some solutions include relaxing local planning for retiring and for new farmers, such as rural exception sites, farm building conversion, tax allowances and the development of affordable housing.

Policies also need to be promoted to provide housing for the next farming generation, so that the retiring farmer can stay in the house he or she has always lived in.

Mr Moody said: “Taking this work forward will be about encouraging imaginative practice, proactive and positive behaviour and innovative solutions among all, from local planning authorities to families considering their future or discussions within landlord/tenant relationships.

“This needs to be in place as farmers react to the loss of Basic Payment, so we can manage change practically and give the best start to the proficient farmers of the future.”

The report was written by Mr Moody for a consortium which includes the CAAV, University College of Estate Management (UCEM), the Prince’s Countryside Fund, the Royal Agricultural University and Northumbrian Water Group, highlights how lack of affordable housing can prevent farmers from retiring.