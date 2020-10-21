Lake District farm on market for first time in 100 years

A Lake District farm last up for sale more than a century ago is now on the open market offering 140-acres of productive land.

Longlands Farm, situated in Cartmel Valley, is described by H&H Land and Estates as one of the most desirable and productive farms in area.

A well-equipped stock farm, is extends to around 139.69 acres, and is offered for sale as a whole or in 5 separate lots.

It includes a five-bedroom farmhouse, adjoining three-bedroom cottage and a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

The farmhouse dates back to 1810, and the cottage to 1698.

According to H&H Land and Estates, the property has not been openly marketed since 1914.

Mark Barrow, associate director at the property agency, said a considerable amount of interest was to be expected.

“Last up for sale more than a century ago, this is a good-sized and high-quality farm offering productive meadowland and excellent grazing," he added.

"Notable farms offering good acreages and charming potential such as this coming onto the open market in this part of the Lake District are increasingly few and far between.”

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of £1,860,000 or in 5 Lots: Lot 1 - £1,200,000; Lot 2 - £160,000; Lot 3 - £170,000; Lot 4 - £250,000; Lot 5 - £80,000.