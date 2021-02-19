Lake District launches 'pop up' campsite guide for farmers

The Lake District National Park has issued useful information to farmers wanting to create a 'pop-up' campsite for this year's visitors.

Ahead of this summer’s potential staycation boom, the authority has compiled an information pack and is hosting an online session.

A pop up campsite is the temporary use of a field for a small number of tents, for a maximum of 56 days.

No special license is required, and as long as no alterations are being made to the property planning permission is not needed, the authority says.

However, there is a need to carry out a full risk assessment in advance, get suitable insurance, provide toilet and water facilities and arrange litter collection to keep guests and nearby residents safe.

Lake District National Park’s Farming Officer, Andrea Meanwell ran a campsite on her own family farm last year.

She will be sharing her experience, giving practical hints to other farmers on how they can offer accommodation for visitors this summer.

Ms Meanwell said: “Last year we saw an unprecedented number of visitors to the Lake District National Park, many of whom were looking for campsites.

"If we have more campsite spaces available we will hopefully reduce ‘fly camping’ and litter throughout the park.

"We are anticipating similar numbers of visitors this year and this session will give farmers and landowners a chance to gauge if this could be an opportunity for them.”

The free online information session will be held on zoom on 24 February, farmers will need to register in advance as places are limited.