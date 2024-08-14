Lakeland Dairies confirms milk price rise for NI farmers

Lakeland Dairies, the largest cross-border dairy processor on the island of Ireland, has confirmed that the milk supplied for July will mean a price rise for farmers.

A base price of 37.3p per litre will be paid for milk supplied in Northern Ireland in July, which is inclusive of the Sustainability Incentive Payment.

This is a milk price increase of 1.5p per litre from last month.

In the Republic of Ireland, a base price of 45.25 euro cent per litre will be paid, also inclusive of the sustainability payment.

This has increased by 1.75 euro cent per litre for milk supplied from last month.

Lakeland Dairies said that the global dairy market returns had 'improved' month-on-month, with butter markets in particular showing increased returns from last month.

“Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can,” the co-op explained.

“If they have not done so already, we are encouraging farmers to carry out a fodder survey to get an accurate picture of feed stocks on their farm.

"If deficits have been identified, we are strongly advising farmers to take action.

“Our member relations as well as agribusiness advisors are ready to help and support farmers where necessary."

Lakeland Dairies collects over 2 billion litres of milk from 3,200 farms in Northern Ireland and the Republic.