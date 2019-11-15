Lamb price increase has been long awaited, says UFU

The Ulster Farmers' Union says sheep farmers have been waiting 'a long time' for a price boost

Northern Irish sheep producers have welcomed an increase in lamb prices but call for more to be done to ensure the cost of production is met.

Farmgate prices for lamb increased by 30p/kg to 390p/kg, and local factories are quoting a carcase weight of 22kg.

It comes as the cost of production continues to rise in Northern Ireland while farmgate prices drop in the opposite direction.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said the price boost has been long overdue and that it's a step in the right direction.







The union's beef and lamb chairman, Sam Chesney said: “Farmers have been doing their best to keep their businesses financially viable with the disastrously low prices and this increase will give struggling sheep farmers a bit of stability.”

He added, however, that farmers still need to keep pushing for price increases so that production costs are covered.

“There is a strong demand for lambs, and we are encouraging our farmers to negotiate on the price they are being offered by local processors.

“The live trade in mart rings is rising and farmers need to make the most of the strong situation they are in to get the best price possible.

“Our sheep farmers, similar to beef farmers, need to look at all options to increase revenue at this difficult period,” Mr Chesney said.