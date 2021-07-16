Lamb prices remain strong as Eid approaches

The upcoming Islamic festival of Eid-al Adha has continued to support demand for lamb this week, according to new analysis by AHDB.

During the week ending 14 July the GB liveweight NSL SQQ stood at 251.21p per kg, up 0.95p on the week.

On a seasonal basis prices have remained strong. Throughputs stand at 124,000 head for the week, up 10% week-on-week.

Cull ewe throughputs were also strong at 66,000 head, AHDB said in its new analysis.

(Photo: AHDB)

In the week ended 10 July the GB deadweight NSL SQQ rose 27.6p, to 546.4p per kg.

Rebecca Wright, AHDB red meat analyst said: "With most of the sourcing of lambs for Eid now over, although the festival is not until early next week, there is much anticipation of where lamb prices may go next.

"The number of lambs coming forwards over the past few months has been below our expectations.

"If and when these lambs make an appearance is a key question for many in the industry."