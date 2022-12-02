Lambing List for upcoming season opens for farmers seeking help

The Lambing List for the 2022-2023 season has opened for those farmers who need to source some extra help with lambing.

The initiative, created by the National Sheep Association (NSA), connects sheep farmers who need assistance at lambing time.

Producers are paired with agricultural and veterinary students looking for a work experience placement as part of their studies.

To ensure both safety to both farmers and students, Covid-19 guidelines have been made available.

Katie James, NSA communications officer, said the List had become the trusted method for many of the group's members to source extra lambing help.

“The NSA Lambing List has become the trusted method for many of our members to source extra lambing help over recent years and we are therefore pleased to be able to offer this service once again this year.

"It’s a very simple but effective process – we collate a list of NSA members looking for help at lambing time and produce an advert so students can approach them directly to ask for a placement.”

Farmers wanting to advertise on the list must complete an application form providing details of their lambing system and the experience and position they can offer, including details of accommodation and meals.

Adverts are listed in the order they are submitted, with the NSA encouraging farmers to get adverts in as early as possible.

Sheep farmers who are interested in using the list but are not yet NSA members can find a membership application form on the group's website.

For students looking for a placement, adverts are split into regions to highlight positions available in different areas of the UK and overseas.