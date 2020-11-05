Lambing List opens for farmers seeking extra help

The Lambing List for the 2020-2021 season has opened for those farmers who need to source some extra help with lambing.

The initiative, created by the National Sheep Association (NSA), connects sheep farmers who need assistance at lambing time.

Producers are paired with agricultural and veterinary students looking for a work experience placement as part of their studies.

Despite some uncertainties surrounding Covid-19 rules, it is expected to still be permissible for farmers to invite students on to farm.

To ensure both safety to both farmers and students, new coronavirus guidelines have been made available.

Katie James, NSA communications officer, said the List had become the trusted method for many of the group's members to source extra lambing help.

"It’s a simple but effective process – we collate a list of NSA members looking for help at lambing time and produce an advert so students can approach them directly," she said.

“There may be some concerns inviting students on to farm as additional help this coming lambing season, our updated guidelines can offer some support with this."

Farmers wanting to advertise on the list must complete an application form providing details of their lambing system and the experience and position they can offer, including details of accommodation and meals.

Sheep farmers who are interested in using the list but are not yet NSA members can find a membership application form on the group's website.