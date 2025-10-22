Lambing List returns to link farmers with next generation of shepherds

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has reopened its much-loved Lambing List — a lifeline for farmers preparing for lambing season and an opportunity for students eager to gain hands-on experience.

Now live ahead of the 2026 lambing season, the list connects farmers looking for extra help with students and young people seeking practical work experience, often as part of their agricultural studies.

The initiative has been running for more than a decade, matching hundreds of students with sheep farms across the country each year. For many, it provides their first step into the industry.

For sheep farmers, the service has become a trusted part of their annual preparations, easing pressure during the busiest months of the year. For students, it often marks the beginning of a lifelong career in agriculture.

One student who used the list described it as “a great way to find lambing work and gain experience at the start of my career,” adding that it opened doors into farming despite having no family connections.

“I loved that the Lambing List had a huge choice of farmers willing to take on people with no experience and teach them the ropes,” she said.

“After my first placement through NSA, I gained the skills to work for farmers around the country — and many of those jobs led to more opportunities throughout the year.”

The Lambing List is available exclusively to NSA members, who can submit short adverts outlining the placements available, including details such as system type, accommodation and meals. Ads are listed in order of submission, so members are encouraged to apply early to secure visibility.

For students, the process is just as straightforward. Once the list is populated in early November, placements will be available to view across NSA’s regional pages on the NSA Next Generation website, making it easy to find opportunities throughout the UK.

NSA communications manager Katie James said the initiative is a key part of the association’s commitment to supporting both farmers and newcomers to the sector.

“This service is just one of the many ways NSA works to support sheep farmers, along with agriculture’s next generation of farmers and vets,” she said.

“Young people accessing the Lambing List will also find a host of online resources designed to encourage and develop young sheep farmers.”

As lambing season approaches, the NSA hopes this year’s Lambing List will once again strengthen the bond between experienced shepherds and the next generation of farmers.