Lameness detection tool wins prestigious innovation award

The world's first hardware-independent autonomous livestock monitoring platform on the market has won an award for dairy industry innovation.

CattleEye has been crowned the winner of the Royal Dairy Innovation Award, judged and announced at the recent Dairy-Tech event.

The autonomous livestock welfare and performance monitors product means no hardware or devices need to be attached to the cow.

Only a basic low-cost security camera is needed over the entrance or exit of the milking parlour.

Artificial intelligence algorithms will then start learning how to uniquely identify cows.

Results are then delivered to the farmer's smartphone, providing insight into animal welfare.

The tool can be used to detect locomotion deviations, which are highly correlated to lameness in dairy cows.

The product is thought to be the first to undergo successful academic validation by a leading UK university.

Competition judge and RABDF council member, Tim Downes said they chose CattleEye due to the early and accurate lameness detection in cows.

"Cattle Eye supports farmers' observations, is cheap to install and doesn't require any collars. It has the potential to help farmers tackle lameness early in their herds.

"They are also working towards a body condition score element," he added.

The two runners up were DigiFarm Data Tool and DeLaval Flow Responsive Milking.

DigiFarm is a web-based solution for Vetpartners vets, vet staff and farm clients which integrates clinical and farm management records.

The tool brings together milk records and health data to create unique reports that both vets and farmers can use.

Lastly, DeLaval Flow uses actual milk flow to adjust milking parameters like vacuum and pulsation to create a more efficient milk flow profile.