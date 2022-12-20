LAMMA 2023 new feature: NAAC Contractors Lounge

LAMMA 2023 takes place on 10-11 January, at the NEC Birmingham, with a new feature being the NAAC Contractors Lounge.

As the UK’s premier agricultural machinery and technology showroom, LAMMA thrives on providing something fresh each year.

The event will include 600+ exhibitors, showcasing the latest in agricultural machinery services and equipment.

LAMMA 23 is also hosting the NAAC Contractors Lounge in association with Fendt.

The lounge is a dedicated area for contractors to network, discuss and relax with NAAC staff and other contractors, as well as specialist clinics and opportunities to meet new suppliers.

Whether you want to expand your business portfolio, improve farm efficiencies or simply network - LAMMA 23 is the place to be.

Those interested in attending LAMMA 23 can can fill out the ticket online.

Tickets are completely free. You must bring your printed ticket with you in order to guarantee entry on the day.