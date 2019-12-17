Lancashire Farm Dairies reports sales growth of £37.9m

The dairy company reported sales growth of £37.9m at the end of 2019

Lancashire Farm Dairies has reported a growth in sales to £37.9m, meaning the dairy processor is on track to beat its 2020 target of £40m.

It comes as the Rochdale-based company announced the completion of its £3.5m plant investment in March this year.

The upgraded plant has increased the amount of milk it processes by 100% percent.

In addition to this, the dairy processor also attributes its sales growth to several key hires across the business.







Jack Morrison, brand manager at Lancashire Farm Dairies, said the firm has grown 'ten-fold' over the past decade.

“Our investments are proof that Lancashire Farm Dairies is going from strength-to-strength and is continuing to move forward as a key market player.

“The brand has enjoyed fantastic growth over recent years driven by strong success within the retail market.

“This a testament to the work we’ve been doing with the brand and business, both in terms of the proposition and the people and infrastructure within the business.”

Lancashire Farm Dairies has been producing natural yogurt with locally-sourced milk for 35 years.

The yogurts are made with free-range milk, with guarantees the cows used are grazing for a minimum of 150 days a year.