Lancashire farmer dies following explosion, police say

A Lancashire farmer has died following an explosion on his property, the police have confirmed.

The incident, which killed a 51-year-old man, happened on a farm on Hothersall Lane, near Longridge.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Monday morning (16 December) to the farm.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said the explosion is not being treated as suspicious.

"At 6:08am on 16 December, we received a report from the ambulance service of an explosion on Hothersall Lane in Longridge," the force said.

“Officers and other emergency service colleagues attended, and very sadly a 51-year-old man from Longridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”

Farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation, with 27 people losing their lives on farms in Great Britain in 2023-2024.

The latest figures by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) show that agriculture still accounts for 17% of all deaths in the workplace.