Land alongside 'outstanding' Firth of Tay now on market

The farm is for sale as a whole for offers over £995,000 or in three lots (Photo: Galbraith)

Up to 110 acres of high-quality arable and pasture land alongside the Firth of Tay in rural Perthshire is now on the market.

The farm is situated with the south eastern periphery of the county close to the border with Fife.

The property, which includes Carpow Farmhouse, is for sale as a whole or in three separate lots.

Adjacent to the house is a stone-built outbuilding under a slated roof which currently provides a garage, tack room and three store rooms.







The outbuilding offers development potential to create annexe accommodation, a studio or holiday let, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

(Photo: Galbraith)

The lands at Carpow and Mugdrum comprise a productive block of Grade 2 and 3.2 arable and pasture land with several areas of woodland interspersed among the arable and grazing land.

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a really superb location with outstanding views over the Tay towards the Sidlaw Hills and surrounded by attractive countryside.

“The land is well maintained and could continue to be used for as part of an arable and grazing rotation.

“The farmhouse is very appealing and there is the opportunity to add value or perhaps generate a source of income by developing the outbuilding, subject to planning permission,” he said.

The remains of Carpow Roman Fortress, a Scheduled Monument under the Ancient Monuments Acts, lie on part of the land.

(Photo: Galbraith)

It was a large fortress occupied by two legions at different times, from the late second century AD until the early third century AD.

Carpow Farmhouse and Lands at Carpow and Mugdrum is for sale as a whole for offers over £995,000 or in three lots.