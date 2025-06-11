Land-based college fined £40k after student loses fingers in saw

A Nantwich college specialising in land-based careers has been fined £40,000 after a horticulture student severely injured his hand when it came into contact with a mitre saw blade.

Aaron Maguire, from Crewe, was a second-year student at Reaseheath College when the accident occurred in September 2023.

While cutting a piece of wood along its length, the timber twisted, pulling his left hand into the saw’s cutting disc.

The then 17-year-old suffered multiple severe injuries, with several fingers and his thumb cut through.

Following an eight-hour operation, surgeons were able to re-attach Aaron’s thumb and index finger, but his middle finger could not be saved.

Aaron, now 19 and a keen hockey player, described the lasting impact of the injury on everyday tasks.

“Although my left hand is not my dominant hand, I have had to adjust to doing things that I would normally do with my left hand, such as cutting food and picking up everyday objects like glasses and cups,” he said.

“I cannot grip things properly and it makes it difficult to do the hobbies I did. Prior to the incident, I was a keen hockey player. I still try to play hockey now, but it is nowhere near the level I was playing at before I had my injury.”

More than 18 months on, Aaron faces further surgery to his middle finger, which he hopes will not affect his plans to start university in September.

“There are a number of reasons why an operation needs to take place. One of them is because the bone in my index finger is gradually sliding down and pushing into the skin on my hand.

"The operation is due to take place later this year. If the timing of the operation occurs around September when I am due to start my university course, this will have a significant impact on my studies.”

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Reaseheath College had failed to conduct an adequate risk assessment or provide a written safe system of work for the use of the mitre saw.

There was no record of what training or instruction students received on the equipment, nor any process to determine the need for supervision or refresher training after the summer break.

On the day of the incident, Aaron had been observed using the saw improperly by a tutor earlier that morning but was allowed to use it unsupervised later that day.

HSE guidance emphasises that thorough risk assessments are essential to identify and manage hazards, particularly for young people, who require special consideration due to their limited experience and judgement.

Employers must ensure users are both adequately trained and competent, with supervision tailored to the individual’s skill level.

Reaseheath College pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety law. At Chester Magistrates’ Court on 4 June 2025, the college was fined £40,000 and ordered to pay £6,106 in costs.

HSE inspector, Summer Foster said: “Places of education and workplaces must ensure that they have properly assessed the risks where young people are using dangerous machinery.

“If suitable training, an assessment of competence and appropriate supervision had been carried out then this accident would not have been able to happen.

“A young man has been left with life-changing injuries as a result.”