Land managers 'dismayed' as MSPs ban culling of mountain hares

Scottish land managers said the control of mountain hares helped combat tick and Lyme disease

Gamekeepers and land managers are said to be 'dismayed' by a vote in the Scottish parliament that has outlawed the control of mountain hares.

MSPs voted to ban the unlicensed culling of the species and make them protected, a step that Scottish gamekeepers said was a 'grave mistake'.

An Animals and Wildlife Bill amendment calling for greater protection for mountain hares was approved by 60 votes to 19.

The worst animal cruelty offences will now be punishable by up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.







Environmentalists say numbers of mountain hares - Britain's only native hare - have been in decline since the 1950s.

But Scottish Land and Estates (SLE) has said it was 'extremely disappointed' with the 'sweeping changes'.

The rural group said the new rules would bring further criminal offences of 'vicarious liability' around the use of traps and snares.

“These changes will not help Scotland’s wildlife, which is the prime concern of gamekeepers and land managers," said Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of SLE.

"Mountain hares are thriving on Scotland’s moors and their fate will not be improved by this vote."

She said there was 'clear evidence' that the control of hares helped combat tick and Lyme disease and protected plants and young trees.

"Balanced wildlife management is key to meeting Scottish government targets on biodiversity and tree planting. It was disappointing that this seems to have disregarded by so many at Holyrood," Ms Laing said.

Other areas of the bill include an increase in the penalties for the stealing, transporting or being in possession of wild bird eggs to five years' imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both.

Changes to the penalties for offences which upset or destroy the nests of wild birds were also approved.