Land of nearly 300 acres launches onto market with 'enormous potential '

Over 287 acres of grassland in Cumbria has been launched onto the market with the potential for agricultural use or renewable energy development.

The substantial block of grassland, extending to just over 287 acre (116 ha), is located near the Cumbrian village of Shap.

H&H Land & Estates, which has launched the land onto the market, said it offered "enormous potential in many different ways."

It is the largest single ring fenced block of productive farmland the agency has brought onto the market for years.

Available as a whole or in eight lots, the land is suitable for agricultural mowing and grazing.

However, H&H said the land would be ideal for investment, offering "significant potential" for the development of renewable resources such as battery storage and solar power generation.

The sale includes two sets of stone farm buildings, which the agency said was "suitable for residential conversion and potential development for tourism, subject to the required permissions".

Located within the M6 and A66 corridor, the land is for sale with an overall guide price of £1,925,000.

H&H Land & Estates director, Thomas Armstrong, believes the investment potential of the land will attract keen interest from a wide spectrum of buyers.

“For the past 20 years it has been generating a return as grazing lets to neighbouring farmers," he said.

"In the current market it is an extremely attractive proposition for the growing trend for investment in agricultural land either as an asset, or for farming, or for environmental offsetting."

But there were also several other dimensions to the potential of a landholding of this size, Mr Armstrong explained.

"The location of the land gives it the potential for the development for example, for solar generation and storage, and the buildings add yet another dimension of potential.

"Any development requires the relevant permissions, but buyers will see all the possibilities here, and we expect this to be an exceptionally interesting and successful sale”.