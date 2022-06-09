Land Rover to install 'always-on’ what3words tech inside cars

Jaguar Land Rover has announced it will deliver ‘always-on’ what3words capability over the air to customers, ensuring drivers can utilise the system without a data connection.

The software, which is popular with farmers in remote areas, gives every 3m x 3m square in the world an address: a unique combination of three random words.

Jaguar Land Rover said on Thursday (9 June) that it would offer customers the technology, even in the most remote locations.

The firm will be the first car manufacturer to integrate it into vehicles already on the road through a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update.

Through the ‘always-on’ technology, which works without the need for mobile connectivity, customers will be able to navigate to any precise location in the world using just three words.

Once updated, the system allows customers to input what3words addresses directly into the navigation bar on the Pivi Pro Infotainment system.

Mark Carter, navigation product owner at Jaguar Land Rover, said the technology was 'world-changing'.

"[It] is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity.

"The partnership with what3words, enabled by HERE Technologies, further highlights our world-leading SOTA capability which allows us to offer services that are always on and always connected.”

Jaguar Land Rover and what3words have worked together since 2018, when they created what3words addresses to help improve healthcare administration on the remote Scottish island of Mull.