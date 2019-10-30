Landmark environment bill moves forwards

The government’s environment bill to tackle the biggest environmental priorities has moved a step closer to becoming law following its second reading by MPs.

After the debate on Monday (28 October), the bill now progresses to the committee stage for further scrutiny and onto the next stages of the Parliamentary process for becoming law.

The bill, introduced to Parliament two weeks ago, will help ensure that the UK maintains and improves its environmental protections post-Brexit.

Environmental principles will be enshrined in law and measures will be introduced to improve air and water quality, tackle plastic pollution and restore habitats.







Legislation will also create legally-binding environmental improvement targets.

A new independent Office for Environmental Protection will be established to scrutinise environmental policy and law, investigate complaints and take enforcement action against public authorities, if necessary, to uphold standards.

The office’s remit will include all climate change legislation, enabling the office to hold the government to account on its commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The bill also places the 25 Year Environment Plan on a statutory footing and grants powers to enhance nature and habitats and combat the effects of plastics on the natural environment.

During the debate, many MPs expressed support for the Bill but raised points about the Office for Environmental Protection’s independence and funding, as well as how the targets system will work. Air quality, water and plastics were also discussed.