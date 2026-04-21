Landmark sale as renowned Cockerington Charolais herd set for dispersal

A once-in-a-generation dispersal of elite poll Charolais cattle is set to take place this spring, bringing more than 50 years of carefully developed genetics to the open market for the first time.

R & A Needham Farms Ltd will sell the entire Cockerington herd at Harrison & Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle on Saturday 9 May, as part of the annual Charolais bull sales.

Around 100 pedigree animals will go under the hammer, including 54 cows with calves at foot and in-calf cows, 25 two-year-old heifers, 19 yearling heifers, and two Swedish-imported stock bulls.

A key attraction for buyers is the herd’s genetic profile. The Cockerington cattle are 100% polled and largely homozygous, meaning they consistently produce hornless calves — a trait that removes the need for dehorning and is increasingly valued for both welfare and labour-saving reasons.

All calves are pedigree registered and performance recorded through Breedplan, reflecting the herd’s long-standing focus on genetic improvement and commercial efficiency.

Auctioneers say the scale and reputation of the dispersal make it a standout event in the pedigree calendar.

“Sales of this calibre are exceptionally few and far between and cattle of this quality are rarely seen,” said Grant Anderson, commercial sales manager at Harrison & Hetherington.

He added that the Cockerington name has built a strong following across the UK and Ireland, becoming synonymous with “quality, consistency, and customer satisfaction”.

Demand is expected to be high, fuelled by growing interest in polled breeding and the herd’s proven performance record.

The Needham family, based at Hill House Farm near Louth in East Lincolnshire, were among the earliest adopters of Charolais cattle in the UK, importing the breed in 1969.

Founder Ralph Needham went on to develop poll genetics by crossing Lincoln Red cattle with Charolais and retaining the best females, laying the foundation for a highly selective breeding programme.

Over the years, the herd has been further refined with the introduction of Swedish polled bloodlines, while maintaining a clear commercial focus on easy calving, fertility, temperament and natural fleshing.

Performance has been a defining feature, with just two assisted calvings recorded in the past 10 years.

Reflecting on the decision to disperse, breeder Alistair Needham said it marked a significant milestone for the family.

“This dispersal marks the end of an era, with the herd built on the vision and dedication of my father, Ralph Needham, whose pioneering work in the breed laid the foundation for what is now one of the most distinctive poll Charolais herds in the UK,” he said.

He added: “From the very beginning we have been committed to developing poll genetics, with a strong focus on producing easy-calving, well-tempered, and naturally polled cattle.”

The decision to sell had been difficult, he said, after years of strong demand for the herd’s genetics.

“We have always been fortunate to have strong demand for the herd’s genetics, and it has been a very difficult decision to disperse,” he said, thanking customers for their long-standing support.

Around 80% of youngstock — including more than 28 bulls annually — has previously been sold to help establish pedigree herds across the UK, underlining the herd’s wider influence within the breed.

The dispersal is expected to draw significant interest from breeders looking to strengthen existing programmes or invest in poll genetics at scale — marking a rare chance to acquire a complete, established herd with a long-proven track record.

All stock will be available to view at Borderway Mart on Friday 8 May ahead of the sale.