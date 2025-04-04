Landowner fined £80,000 for illegally felling 8 hectares of woodland

A landowner has been forced to pay out nearly £80,000 following a long-running case where he was found guilty of illegally felling over 8 hectares of woodland.

Jeff Lane, from Gower, was found guilty of felling more than 8 hectares of native woodland within the Gower Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near Swansea.

In June 2024, the Crown Court made a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act against the 74-year-old, and he was ordered to pay over £11,000.

This was calculated based on the court’s assessment of Mr Lane's available assets at that time.

In December 2024, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) became aware that he was about to come into additional assets from the sale of property.

Acting on this information, the regulatory body made an application to the Crown Court to increase the amount that Mr Lane must pay under the original confiscation order.

Mr Lane did not oppose NRW’s application and, on 31 March 2025, in the Swansea Crown Court, he was ordered to pay an increased amount of nearly £78,615.

This figure represents the full extent of the landowner's financial gain from his offending.

Following the hearing, Callum Stone, of NRW, said the case "sends a clear message that illegal felling will not be tolerated".

"Woodland loss is a significant threat to habitats and biodiversity, especially in the face of the climate and nature emergency," Mr Stone added.

“Felling licences play a crucial role in managing our forests sustainably, and we will take enforcement action where necessary to protect them.

“We’re also committed to using the confiscation regime to ensure that convicted defendants do not keep any financial benefit from the environmental crimes they have committed.”