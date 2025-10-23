Landowners warn new homes face delays without compulsory purchase Code

Rural campaigners have warned that new homes will take longer to build and cost more unless the government introduces a compulsory purchase Code of Practice to make the system fairer and more transparent.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) is backing a Planning and Infrastructure Bill amendment by Lord Cameron of Dillington to introduce a legally enforceable Code of Practice for compulsory purchase.

The government’s aim to build 1.5 million homes this parliament has been hindered, the CLA argues, by long-standing tensions between landowners and acquiring bodies.

The association says improving trust and transparency in compulsory purchase would help speed up delivery and reduce costly disputes.

The CLA said compulsory purchase remains an intimidating and complex process for many landowners and tenants, who often lack clarity over what to expect, how compensation is calculated, or what rights they have during negotiations.

Although rare, the CLA said there have been cases of “negligent or even deliberately malicious practice”, such as damage to property or unauthorised access to land.

Such behaviour, it added, damages trust and fuels disputes that slow down essential infrastructure and housing delivery.

CLA President Victoria Vyvyan said a new code would help to professionalise the process and rebuild confidence between parties.

“In some cases, landowners dealing with acquiring authorities and their agents face late payments, bad faith negotiation and unauthorised access,” she said.

“The government has ambitious plans to build, and farmers and landowners can help it deliver, but they must be treated fairly and with respect.”

She added that a clear, plain English Code of Practice could “help parties work together more effectively, cutting costs and delays and ultimately helping to unlock economic growth.”

The CLA believes the code should be developed collaboratively by representatives from the acquiring, professional and infrastructure sectors. It is also calling for the creation of an Ombudsman service to oversee compliance, ensuring disputes can be resolved early and cheaply, without resorting to costly legal proceedings.

Lord Cameron of Dillington said the current system has already produced “horror stories” of landowners and householders left without fair treatment or timely payment.

“The current system for compulsory purchase has led to horror stories where landowners and farmers have seen no engagement from acquiring authorities, and householders losing their homes before they have been paid,” he said.

He added that the amendment was “common sense”, providing “assurances that the current system is lacking” and encouraging greater collaboration between all parties.

Lord Cameron's proposal will be debated in the House of Lords next week.