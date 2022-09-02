Landscape Recovery scheme: Defra awards funding to 22 projects

The government has awarded funding of £12 million to 22 farmer-led projects seeking to restore nature and boost biodiversity.

Defra Secretary George Eustice has today announced the successful bids for the government's post-Brexit Landscape Recovery scheme.

Projects include work to restore coastland farmland in Norfolk, as well as meadows and streams in the Cotswolds.

Another project seeks to create a wildlife rich nature corridor in the River Holme catchment.

Collectively, the 22 projects aim to restore nearly 700km of rivers and protect and enhance 263 species, according to Defra.

Each of the projects covers an area of between 500 and 5,000 hectares, with the majority involving groups of land managers and farmers, including tenants.

Successful projects will now be awarded a share of around £12 million in development grants to help them finalise their delivery plans.

Mr Eustice said Defra would support them to complete their development phase as soon as possible and start implementation on the ground.

He said: “There has been significant interest from farmers and land owners in coming together on landscape scale projects to manage environmental assets on their land.

"The opening of this fund complements the significant work already underway through Countryside Stewardship and the Sustainable Farming Incentive to support regenerative agriculture.”

The Landscape Recovery scheme is one of three new environmental land management schemes introduced by the government post-Brexit.

The other two schemes are the Sustainable Farming Incentive, which supports sustainable farming practices, and Local Nature Recovery, which will support action to make space for nature alongside food production.

Which projects have received funding?

The 22 projects receiving funding through the new scheme are:

• Adapting the Levels

• Adur River Restoration project

• The Axe Landscape Partnership

• Breckland Farmers Wildlife Network Project

• Boothby Wildland Project

• Darent Valley

• East Dartmoor

• Eelscapes: restoring the Severn Vale’s wetland mosaics

• The Enfield Chase Restoration Project

• Greater Frampton Vision

• Holnicote River Corridors

• Killerton Three Rivers Landscape Recovery Project

• Lake District Eastern Fells

• Leven Carrs Wetland project

• North Norfolk: Wilder, Wetter, Better for Nature

• North East Cotswolds Farmer Cluster Project

• The South Pennines Park – Nature’s Holme Landscape Recovery

• Wareham Arc

• WaLOR (Waveney and Little Ouse Headwaters) project

• The Three Dales Project

• Upper Duddon Landscape Recovery

• Wigan Greenheart