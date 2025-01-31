Lantra makes all of its farm safety courses free of charge

Lantra has announced that all of its farm safety e-learning course will be available free of charge to help lower the frequency of accidents on farms.

The farm safety e-learning courses have modules covering all aspects of farm safety, with each one being packed with information and guidance.

Those who undertake them will also receive a certificate upon successfully completing it.

Lantra, an industry skills organisation, warned that fatalities and serious injuries "continue to remain at a high level within agriculture".

The most recent figures show that 38 people lost their lives on farms from April 2023 to March 2024, as well as more than 9,000 people suffering serious injuries.

Lantra it wanted to underline its commitment to ensuring that farm workers had access to the latest information to keep themselves safe.

Marcus Potter, CEO of the organisation said: “Sadly, I receive all too regular notifications of farming fatalities from the same handful of causes, such as falls from heights and crushing by cattle, or falling objects.

“Lantra is committed to supporting the sector with health and safety training and ensuring that we give farmers and farm workers the knowledge they need to remain safe.

"Working in support with the Farm Safety Foundation, it is why I am pleased to share that our Farm Safety E-Learning is free of charge."

Lantra's farm safety e-courses are available to undertake online.