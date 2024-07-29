Lantra's farm safety e-learning course now free for farmers

Lantra has announced that its farm safety e-learning course will be available for free, after recent figures showed that 38 people lost their lives on farms last year.

The skills organisation's course was made free of charge from 26 July, as fatalities and serious injuries "continue to remain at a high level within agriculture".

The farm safety e-learning course has modules covering all aspects of farm safety, with each module being packed with information and guidance.

Those who undertake the e-learning will also receive a certificate upon successfully completing it, Lantra said.

The most recent figures show that 38 people lost their lives from April 2023 to March 2024, as well as more than 9,000 people suffering serious injuries in agriculture.

Marcus Potter, CEO of Lantra, said: “Sadly, I receive all too regular notifications of farming fatalities from the same handful of causes, such as falls from heights and crushing by cattle, or falling objects.

“Lantra is committed to supporting the agricultural sector with health and safety training and ensuring that we give farmers and farm workers the knowledge they need to remain safe.

"Working in support with the Farm Safety Foundation, it is why I am pleased to share that our Farm Safety E-Learning is free of charge from today."