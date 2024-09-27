Largest ever 'shelfwatch' to check support for Scottish farmers

Phase three of 'shelfwatch', the largest ever survey of food being offered on Scottish supermarket shelves, will revisit retailers to check support for local produce.

NFU Scotland started the initiative in January, with an aim to shine a light on how and where Scottish produce is being made available to buy.

For phase one, an independent research firm visited 71 stores across Scotland, looking at own-label beef, lamb, pork, chicken, eggs, vegetables and dairy.

It revealed a completely mixed bag of what is going on in shops across the country and available to Scotland’s consumers.

Phase two continued to conclude a mixed picture of support, but it found that Aldi remained the strongest supporter of Scottish goods available to consumers (45%) and were top in 12 of 15 categories.

In this phase, an independent research firm visited 73 stores across mainland Scotland over a 48-hour period in late May, reviewing more than 15,000 products.

Researchers looked primarily at food on offer in Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Co-Op, Marks and Spencer, Lidl and Aldi stores.

In total, across all retailers, there was only a modest increase in the availability of Scottish own label produce from January, NFU Scotland said.

The union's head of policy, Gemma Cooper, said phase three would build on the previous two, which both showed a mixed picture of support.

She said: "There are significant differences across our sectors in terms of level of support for Scottish, and this is something we are keen to understand more about and see improvement.

“There is also further conversation to be had about labelling of produce. We have found that there are significant amounts of Scottish produce which are available but not labelled as such.

"This could be attributed to supply chain challenges such as lack of processing capacity in Scotland."

NFU Scotland will shortly launch its new supply chain strategy which will give a focus to its supply chain work in the coming months and years.

Whilst ShelfWatch will continue to be an important source of data for our supply chain conversations, the union said it "does not sit in isolation".

Ms Cooper added: "We will set out our renewed focus on profitability for our primary producers, underpinning commitments for businesses, and long-term sustainability.”