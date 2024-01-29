Last call for farmers to participate in this year's Big Farmland Bird Count

Farmers and landowners are being encouraged to participate in this year's Big Farmland Bird Count, which commences later this week.

With just days to go until the start of this year’s count, the challenge is now on to once again encourage as many farmers as possible to sign up and take part.

The annual count aims to provide a snapshot of the bird population on UK farms, with figures showing that species have fallen by 63% since 1970.

The initiative, by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), also aims to raise awareness of the role that farmers play in wildlife conservation.

Last year, more than 1,700 farms participated, recording more than 460,000 birds of 149 different species over 1.5 million acres of farmland, with the GWCT calling it 'a huge achievement'.

But it was not just farmers and landowners themselves who headed off into the fields with their binoculars for half an hour during the first two weeks of February.

In Suffolk, bird expert and volunteer counter Andrew Goodall was busy helping about a dozen different farms, all part of the newly formed High Suffolk farm cluster.

He said: “In addition to obviously being out walking in the fresh air - which is good for the soul - and watching and counting the farmland birdlife, it is great when you are able to inform a farmer what has been identified on their farm.

“Recently within the cluster we have recorded white-tailed sea eagle - a Dutch ringed bird, hen harrier, plus lots of grey partridge, linnet and yellowhammer. Even turtle dove is still breeding on some of the farms.”

Elsewhere in Suffolk, Patrick Barker, whose family farms 545 hectares of arable land, has been involved in the initiative ever since it started ten years ago.

“There is not always time for farmers to carry out the counts themselves – we are busy people all year around, but this does not have to stop you from taking part."

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the count, which is the first nationwide citizen science project to involve farmers in monitoring the state of farmland songbirds.

Since the first in 2014, nearly 13,000 counts have been carried out by people working on the land.

Andrew called on more to participate for 2024: “I would recommend birders contact their local farmers and at least ask if they would be willing to allow them to take part in BFBC, or indeed any other organised bird surveys.

“Farmers, please contact your local county bird recorder who can put you in touch with birders who would welcome the opportunity to count birds on your farms.”

NFU President Minette Batters has also urged farmers to take part, calling it 'absolutely crucial' to provide a snapshot of the nation's farmland population.

She described farmers as “the custodians of the great British Countryside who work hard to boost biodiversity, create habitats for wildlife and provide additional feeding for farmland birds”.

“I would encourage as many farmers and growers as possible to participate in the 2024 count, record how many farmland bird species you spot on farm and, importantly, submit your results to GWCT."

Signing up for the Big Farmland Bird Count is free and no specialist knowledge or equipment are required.

This year's count takes place from 2 to 18 February.