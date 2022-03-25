Last chance to apply for postgraduate agricultural bursary

Prospective postgraduate agriculture students have until the end of next month to apply for bursaries which pay up to 75% of course fees.

NFU Mutual’s 2022 Centenary Award is offered to selected students who are undertaking a postgraduate course in agriculture (Masters or PhD) within the UK.

The award was created by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust in 2010 to celebrate NFU Mutual’s 100th birthday, with the objective of creating a legacy for the future.

To date, 46 agricultural students have received bursaries to help further their studies.

It is open to individuals who have gained, or are expected to gain, a 2:1 or above in agriculture or a related degree.

They must have been accepted or provisionally accepted on a Masters or PhD course in agriculture in the UK, in autumn 2022.

The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust has also identified three topics of interest for students to be eligible for the award.

At least one of these areas must form part of the course: sustainable agriculture and climate change; international agricultural development; the application of science and innovative technology to the agricultural industry.

To select the students, the judging panel will be looking for applicants who are "not only excellent academic performers, but also have a real passion for agriculture and demonstrate potential to become a future industry leader".

Jim McLaren, NFU Mutual chairman, said: “We’re looking for applicants who will continue to bring the same passion and innovation to our sector.

"By giving outstanding agricultural students a chance to continue with their studies, the award aims to champion research and progress to ensure the long-term strength of the farming industry.”

Megan Powell from Powys was one of three students to receive the award bursary in 2021, helping fund her MSc Sustainable Food and Agriculture at the University of Reading.

She explained how the award will help her to achieve her ambitions: "I want to act as an advocate for the industry in the UK and help lead it to a positive and prosperous future.

“Through the course, I hope to gain the ability to understand strategic decision making, opinion forming and operational management for the development of sustainable agriculture and food supply systems."

Prospective students who think they may be eligible to apply for the award in 2022 should contact centenary_award@nfumutual.co.uk.

The closing date for the 2022 Centenary Award is 30 April.