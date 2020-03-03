Last day of Paris's Agriculture Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The last day of Paris's annual agricultural fair has been cancelled due to mounting concerns over coronavirus.

Salon International de l'Agriculture's (International Agricultural Show) final day, scheduled for Sunday 1 March, was halted amid the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Taking place in the city's Parc des Expositions, the event sees around 630,000 and 650,000 visitors and over a thousand exhibitors.

The show chose "Agriculture welcomes you with open arms" as this year's theme.







It comes as the French government announced a ban last week on indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people.

Other events to have been cancelled is the city's half-marathon that had also been scheduled for Sunday.

As of Tuesday 3 March, France has recorded 130 known cases nationally, with more than 10 regions affected.