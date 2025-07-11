Lead shot to be outlawed for game and clay by 2029

Lead shot will be outlawed for game and clay shooting across Britain from 2029, marking a major shift in shooting regulations following Defra’s confirmation of a nationwide ban.

The department has announced a ban on the use and sale of lead shot for live quarry and clay shooting, following a three-year transition period set to begin in summer 2026.

From the 2029/2030 season onwards, it will be an offence to use shotgun cartridges loaded with lead shot for game shooting in England, Scotland and Wales.

The ban, confirmed by Minister Emma Hardy MP via Defra’s official website, outlines the government’s final decision on lead ammunition usage for both live quarry and target shooting.

The new timeline accelerates the Health and Safety Executive’s (HSE) original proposal of a five-year transition for both clay and game shooting, aligning more closely with recent EU proposals on lead ammunition restrictions.

Despite widespread anticipation following a prolonged consultation process, cartridge manufacturers may face significant difficulties in scaling up production of lead-free alternatives in time.

The industry is already contending with global conflicts, raw material shortages and broader supply chain disruptions.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, welcomed the move but voiced concerns over the timeline for its rollout. “This is an important step for the future of shooting, which will benefit the countryside and rural economy,” he said.

"The alliance has long advocated a move away from lead ammunition which is necessary and beneficial. Alternatives are now available for nearly every gun for nearly every purpose."

However, Mr Bonner cautioned that a staggered three-year transition for all shotgun cartridge use could prove problematic.

“We have always argued for a single transition date,” he added, noting that introducing the ban ahead of the HSE's proposals and the EU's timeline would be “challenging for ammunition manufacturers who are already having to cope with much increased demand for military ammunition.”

The regulations also extend to rifle ammunition, with lead bullets in calibres of .243 and above to be banned for live quarry shooting from summer 2029.

Lead ammunition will still be permitted for target shooting, provided ranges implement adequate recovery measures — a requirement that will come into effect after a two-year transition.

Ammunition for rifles under .243 calibre, as well as air weapons, will remain unaffected by the ban.

Clay target shooters will also be required to switch to non-lead alternatives by 2029. However, a limited exemption has been granted for elite-level clay shooters who need to train with lead ammunition in order to qualify for international competitions.